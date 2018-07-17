Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Deutsche Telekom rolls out ultrafast 100Mbps broadband to 35,000 new customers

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The network upgrade project has brought superfast broadband to people living in a number of rural communities across Germany

Deutsche Telekom has upgraded its networks across 60 municipalities in Germany, bringing superfast, 100Mbps broadband to 35,000 new customers across Germany.

Many of the new customers reside in rural areas of the country which have been typically harder to reach than their metropolitan compatriots.

"We aren't only building information superhighways between major metropolises and population centres; our network also extends to rural areas. We are the only company pursuing comprehensive broadband expansion," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

“Some of our upgrade projects are designed to serve tens of thousands of households, while others benefit just a handful. For us, every line counts. No matter if it’s in Berlin, Chemnitz or Paderborn or in Joldelund, Meißner or Wassertrüdingen,” he added.

Using Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) technology, DT customers are now able to access download speeds of up to 100Mbps and upload speeds of 40Mbps. The next round of FTTC upgrades is expected to begin on the 13th August, according to a company release.

Deutsche Telekom has committed to laying 60,000 kilometres of fibre optic cabling in 2018. By the end of this year, DT's extensive network is expected to be comprised of more than 500,000km of cabling.

