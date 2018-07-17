France to rollout 5G in 2020… but only in one city!

French telecoms regulator ARCEP has laid out its vision for 5G, in a new 5G roadmap published in conjunction with the French government. The document reaffirms France's commitment to rolling out 5G as a national priority and states that "…

French telecoms regulator ARCEP has laid out its vision for 5G, in a new 5G roadmap published in conjunction with the French government.

The document reaffirms France's commitment to rolling out 5G as a national priority and states that "5G is strategically vital to France’s industry, the competitiveness of [its] economy, innovation and revitalised public services".

The document lays out a number of key landmarks that should be passed as France embarks upon its journey towards full 5G rollout. Chief amongst these is the commitment to ensure full commercial rollout of 5G in at least one major French city by 2020.

As expected, the timeframe is some way behind operators in the US, who plan to have rolled out 5G in 4 big cities by the end of 2018, and Asian nations such as Singapore and Korea who are looking to have fully commercialised offerings in the market by Q1 2019. Even the UK is aiming to rollout 5G by the end of 2019.

The roadmap also states that France should achieve 100 per cent 5G coverage for its main transport routes by no later than 2025.

ARCEP has recently announced that it intends to auction spectrum in the 3.5GHz range this coming September.

