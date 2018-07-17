TalkTalk adds 67,000 connections, as it continues its focus on fibre

TalkTalk added 67,000 fibre connections over the past three months, according to the company's recent financial report. "We have continued to see solid demand for fibre with 67k net adds in the quarter (Q1 FY18…

"We have continued to see solid demand for fibre with 67k net adds in the quarter (Q1 FY18: 72k), with 44 per cent of new acquisition customers choosing to take our higher speed products.

"These customers are accretive to customer lifetime value with materially lower churn and cost to serve," said Tristia Harrison, CEO of TalkTalk.

TalkTalk has also seen solid growth in demand for fixed low-price plans (FLLP), with 2.1 million consumer customers now on FLLPs.

"In Consumer we have again seen good demand for our FLPP, with the base growing to 2.1m in the quarter, in spite of a large number of customers coming to the end of their contract. Churn remains low at 1.28 per cent for the quarter," TalkTalk said in its quarterly financial report.

TalkTalk said that it remains on track to deliver 150,000 net adds for the full year, in addition to 15 per cent year-on-year increase in EBIDTA.

