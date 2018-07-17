Cast your vote for the Carriers World Awards 2018

Total Telecom has released the shortlist for the eagerly anticipated Carriers World Award set to be held in London on the 11th September 2018. Carriers World brings together the key stakeholders from the global carriers community, and the awards celebrate those companies who have gone the extra mile to deliver excellence and innovation. With the short list now being released, Total Telecom now invites you to cast your vote and have your say in the outcome of the Carriers World Awards 2018. "We were delighted to see so many nominations this year – people have really embraced the idea of this event being the users' choice awards for the wholesale industry," said Rob Chambers, managing director of Total Telecom. For over 20 years, Carriers World has been at the very core of the wholesale market, acting as a conduit for knowledge sharing and bringing together the industry's key players…

Winners will be named in the ceremony at the end of day 1 of Carriers World so make sure you book your place today.

Click here to cast your vote and decide who should be rewarded at the Carriers World Awards 2018.

Best Wholesale Carrier (Global)

- Tata Communications

- PCCW Global

- Vodafone Carrier Services

- Deutsche Telekom International Wholesale

- Airtel Business

- HGC Global Communications Limited

Best Wholesale Carrier (Regional)

- Telin

- HGC Global Communications Limited

- UFINET

- China Unicom Global

- MTS

- Globenet

- Deutsche Telekom International Wholesale Business Unit (IBU)

- Liquid Telecom

Telefonica

Best IPX Service Provider

- Tata Communications

- Deutsche Telekom

- PCCW Global

- Telia Carrier

- BICS

Best Messaging Initiative

- Brightlink: Liveview®

- Tata Communications: Mobile Messaging Exchange

- HGC Global Communications Limited: SMS Firewall

Best Fraud Strategy

- C3NTRO Telecom: Switching solution

- Deutsche Telekom International Wholesale: 360° Defense Strategy

- HGC Global Communications Limited: SMS Firewall

Best Data Centre Provider

- EdgeConnex

- Nxtra Data

- Telin

- Altice Portugal

- GlobeNet

- Digital Realty

- Equinix

- Infomart Data Centres

- Lamda Hellix Data Center

Best IoT initiative

- Altice Portugal: golabs.IoT

- JT: NOMAD IoT platform

- Tata Communications: MOVE™

Best network automation initiative

- Telefonica

- Virtual1 Ltd

- CenturyLink

- BT Global Services

Best platform initiative

- Cataleya: Orchid Cloud

- Linxa: Linxa Connect and Linxa Switch Platform.

- PCCW Global

- Blue Planet Networks

Most innovative wholesaler

- Tata Communications

- HGC Global Communications Limited

- Deutsche Telekom International Wholesale Business Unit (IBU)

- Reykjavik Fibre Network

- BridgeVoice

Best wholesale business transformation

- Airtel Business: Carrier Digital Platform

- HGC Global Communications Limited

- SpeakIntelligence

- UFINET: Capacity Services, Dark Fiber, Internet, Data Center

Subsea project of the year

- Telxius: MAREA

- SEA-ME-WE 5: linking Southeast Asia to Western Europe

- Telin: IGG-SEA US Project

- Aqua Comms

Wholesale Personality of the Year

- Simón Masri - C3ntro Telecom

- Andreas Hipp – Cataleya

- Eric Cevis - Verizon Partner Solutions

- Marc Halbfinger - PCCW Global

- Daniel Kurgan – BICS

- Erling Gudmundsson - Reykjavik Fibre Network