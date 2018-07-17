Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt to complete pan-African fibre network

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 16 July 18

The deal will see the completion of a network that spans the African continent from South Africa to Egypt

Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt have signed a new deal to fast track the roll out of full fibre telecommunications networks across North Africa, according to a company release…

Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt have signed a new deal to fast track the roll out of full fibre telecommunications networks across North Africa, according to a company release. 

The Memorandum of Understanding will enable the completion of Liquid Telecom's pan-African network, which stretches across the continent. 

“Liquid Telecom will link its network from Sudan into Telecom Egypt’s network via a new cross-border interconnection – bringing together a 60,000 km network that runs from Cape Town, through all the Southern, Central and Eastern African countries, and has now reached the border between Sudan and Egypt,” the two companies said in a statement.

The two companies are yet to provide details of the estimated cost of the project, or a completion date. 

“Completing our vision of building a single network running on land, all the way from Cape to Cairo is a historic moment for the company and for a more connected Africa,” said Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Liquid Telecom's parent company Econet.

Liquid Telecom's full fibre network covers Botswana, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It also has a presence in Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda, making it one of Africa's biggest connectivity specialists. 

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 