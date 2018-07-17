Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt to complete pan-African fibre network

Liquid Telecom and Telecom Egypt have signed a new deal to fast track the roll out of full fibre telecommunications networks across North Africa, according to a company release…

The Memorandum of Understanding will enable the completion of Liquid Telecom's pan-African network, which stretches across the continent.

“Liquid Telecom will link its network from Sudan into Telecom Egypt’s network via a new cross-border interconnection – bringing together a 60,000 km network that runs from Cape Town, through all the Southern, Central and Eastern African countries, and has now reached the border between Sudan and Egypt,” the two companies said in a statement.

The two companies are yet to provide details of the estimated cost of the project, or a completion date.

“Completing our vision of building a single network running on land, all the way from Cape to Cairo is a historic moment for the company and for a more connected Africa,” said Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Liquid Telecom's parent company Econet.

Liquid Telecom's full fibre network covers Botswana, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It also has a presence in Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda, making it one of Africa's biggest connectivity specialists.