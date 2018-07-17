Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Orange acquires European cloud specialist firm, Basefarm

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 16 July 18

Orange says that the deal will help it to reinforce its position in the cloud computing services market, for which it is already a leader in France and a significant player in Europe

Orange has completed a deal to acquire leading European cloud specialist firm, Basefarm, for a reported €350 million. Last year Basefarm achieved revenues in excess of &euro…

Orange has completed a deal to acquire leading European cloud specialist firm, Basefarm, for a reported €350 million.

Last year Basefarm achieved revenues in excess of €100 million and has a strong presence in Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Austria and Germany. The company specialises in cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence, and employs 550 people across Europe.

“We are very proud to announce the acquisition of Basefarm, which will mark a major milestone in our international development. In particular, the company’s integration will enable us to significantly extend our Big Data and critical application management services on a rapidly consolidating market. In addition to our ability to offer access to public or private cloud infrastructure, it is above all our capacity to propose enriched, automated services to our customers, wherever they are in the world, that will enable us to support companies as they transform onto new, digital models based on cloud-computing, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence,” said Helmut Reisinger, chief executive officer of Orange Business Services.

Orange expects the deal to complete in the third quarter of 2018, subject to approval by the usual regulatory authorities.  

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 