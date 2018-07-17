Orange acquires European cloud specialist firm, Basefarm

Orange has completed a deal to acquire leading European cloud specialist firm, Basefarm, for a reported €350 million. Last year Basefarm achieved revenues in excess of &euro…

Orange has completed a deal to acquire leading European cloud specialist firm, Basefarm, for a reported €350 million.

Last year Basefarm achieved revenues in excess of €100 million and has a strong presence in Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Austria and Germany. The company specialises in cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence, and employs 550 people across Europe.

“We are very proud to announce the acquisition of Basefarm, which will mark a major milestone in our international development. In particular, the company’s integration will enable us to significantly extend our Big Data and critical application management services on a rapidly consolidating market. In addition to our ability to offer access to public or private cloud infrastructure, it is above all our capacity to propose enriched, automated services to our customers, wherever they are in the world, that will enable us to support companies as they transform onto new, digital models based on cloud-computing, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence,” said Helmut Reisinger, chief executive officer of Orange Business Services.

Orange expects the deal to complete in the third quarter of 2018, subject to approval by the usual regulatory authorities.