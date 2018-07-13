Friday, 13 July 2018

Vodafone signs Partner Market agreement in Tunisia

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The move will help to raise Vodafone's presence in North Africa

Vodafone has signed a Partner Market agreement with Tunisian telco Tunisie Telecom in the North African state. The agreement is the first such partnership that Vodafone has signed in the Maghreb region.

The agreement will see Vodafone providing strategic and operational support across a broad range of niche areas, such as enterprise services, consumer, technology and procurement.

Vodafone and Tunisia Telecom will continue to collaborate on a number of research and development initiatives over the three-year life of the deal.

"I am delighted that Tunisie Telecom has joined our Partner Market network. I am looking forward to bringing the best of Vodafone’s services and expertise to Tunisia, and building a strong, lasting relationship that will benefit customers of both companies. Vodafone will also gain from Tunisie Telecom’s expertise and deep understanding of the region,” said Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda.

The agreement will allow Tunisie Telecom to offer increasingly competitive roaming rates to its consumer customers, and expand its network reach.

“We are very excited by this partnership, which will provide Tunisie Telecom with efficient solutions for multinationals with a presence in Tunisia in addition to the corporate sector in the country. Tunisie Telecom will be able to offer competitive services for roaming, both for the benefit of customers travelling to countries where Vodafone and its partners are present and for Vodafone customers visiting Tunisia.  The agreement also gives Tunisie Telecom the opportunity to access Vodafone’s global knowledge base and benefit from economies of scale when purchasing telecoms equipment,” said Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem, CEO and chairman of Tunisie Telecom.

 

