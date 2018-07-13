UK Digital Minister: 5G is not just another G

The UK's Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Margot James, has said that getting 5G right will be absolutely critical to the country's economic success in the coming years. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at the Connected Britain event in London…

The UK's Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Margot James, has said that getting 5G right will be absolutely critical to the country's economic success in the coming years.

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom at the Connected Britain event in London, James said that 5G was potentially the single biggest factor in determining the country's productivity and international competitiveness.

"There is so much that we need to learn about the potential of 5G but we are very excited about it. It's probably the biggest single benefit towards our productivity that we could imagine. So, it's very important that we get that investment right.

"I believe that this connectivity is probably the single biggest determinant for improving Britain's productivity and international competitiveness," she said.

James also warned that the UK must keep pace with nations in the Far East in terms of investment in 5G, or risk falling behind in an increasing digital divide.

"If we don't get it right, we will be overtaken. There is no doubt that countries in the Far East, who at the moment are not that much further ahead than us on 5G, are committed to 5G, they will make it work, and they will open up a bigger productivity gap between Asia and Europe, if we don't keep pace with them," she said.

James said that the UK government was committed to supporting the development of the industry and was focussed on creating conducive market conditions to encourage investment.

You can watch the full interview with Margot James here…