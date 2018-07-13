Viasat and El Al launch inflight WIFI network

Israeli airline El Al has launched its inflight WIFI service, powered by Viasat. El Al has equipped 15 of its airlines with Viasat's latest WIFI technology, providing high speed connectivity across El Al's fleet of 787 Dreamliners and 737…

“Israeli passengers want to keep up-to-date and connected in real-time even when in the air,” said Nimrod Borovitz, director, Strategy and Business Development at El Al Israel Airlines.

“We invested in the most advanced in-flight WIFI product from Viasat so that we could best respond to our customers' interests, from surfing sites, connecting to emails, using apps, viewing social-media networks, listening to music and streaming movies and live sports during flights. EL AL chose Viasat’s in-flight Wi-Fi system because they had the most advanced product,” he added.

Eventually, El Al will offer three levels of WIFI on board its flights: Basic, social and business. The basic WIFI package will be available free of charge for a limited period, while the social ($9.99) and business ($19.99) will be paid for services.

Earlier this week, El Al held its inaugral connected flight from Tel Aviv to Paris, during which 128 devices connected to the onboard WIFI, accessing a range of services including live streaming of the FIFA World Cup.