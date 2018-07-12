NEC wins key subsea cabling project in India

NEC has won a contract to build a new subsea data cable, connecting a cluster of offshore islands to the Indian mainland. NEC was awarded the contract alongside Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)…

NEC has won a contract to build a new subsea data cable, connecting a cluster of offshore islands to the Indian mainland. NEC was awarded the contract alongside Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), an Indian government backed enterprise, to build a cable system connecting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the Indian city of Chennai.

"Connecting the A&N Islands to the Indian subcontinent with an optical submarine cable has been a long-time aspiration. NEC is extremely proud of being chosen by BSNL to serve these islands with its cutting-edge submarine cable solution, which promises to bring the A&N Islands much closer to the world," said Toru Kawauchi, general manager, Submarine Network Division in NEC.

"Together with NECTI, our local Indian affiliate, we intend to fully capitalise on our regional expertise and to ensure the successful completion of this project."

The 2,300km cable system will include a segment with repeaters from Chennai to Port Blair and seven further segments without repeaters between the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island and Rangat.

The cable system will provide the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with sufficient bandwidth to provide voice and data services to its 380,000 residents.

Also in the news

NEC tests medical applications of 5G in Japan

NEC begins work on Japan-Australia subsea cable