Thursday, 12 July 2018

Syniverse appoints former FBI agent as its new Chief Security and Risk Operator

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 11 July 18

Syniverse's new CRO is a decorated security veteran who has served as the FBI's Special Agent in Charge and as the FBI’s senior representative to the National Security Agency

Syniverse has announced that Philip Celestini will become the company's new chief security and risk operator (CRO), with effect of the 16th July. Celestini is a former FBI special agent…

Syniverse has announced that Philip Celestini will become the company's new chief security and risk operator (CRO), with effect of the 16th July. Celestini is a former FBI special agent, with a wealth of experience in critical threat avoidance in the telecoms sector, with a strong focus on internet of things tech (IoT), 5G and rich communication services. 

“In the age of digital transformation, cybercrime is expected to cost businesses over $2 trillion by 2019, according to Juniper Research, so Syniverse is laser focused on protecting our customers and partners through our global secure network, messaging and transaction services like our recently launched Secure Global Access,” said Dean Douglas, President and CEO, Syniverse. 

“With this focus at the forefront, Phil is a critical addition to our Executive Leadership Team with his unrivalled experience in cybersecurity and intelligence necessary to drive strong, secure connections across our customers and partners,” he added. 

Before joining Syniverse, Celestini worked as the special agent in charge of the Intelligence Division at the FBI's Washington Field Office. He brings 35 years of experience to the role. 

 

