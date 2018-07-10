Seaborn Networks appoints new member of its Advisory Board

Submarine fibre optic cable specialist firm, Seaborn Networks, has announced that it is appointing Mehmet Akcin to its Board of Advisors with immediate effect. “We are very pleased to add Mehmet to our Board of Advisors…

“We are very pleased to add Mehmet to our Board of Advisors,” said Larry Schwartz, chairman and chief executive officer at Seaborn.

“He is a distinguished engineer with extensive experience in building massive scale networks around the world,” he added.

Akcin has 15 years' experience working in Silicon Valley and has already secured six patents to his name during his time with Microsoft. Akcin has a wealth of experience in submarine cabling, IP backbones, domain name systems, network security and content delivery networks.

Akcin has previously served as the senior director for global infrastructure planning at Oath, and has previously worked for Microsoft as their director for their Global Network Acquisition group.

“I look forward to working with Seaborn’s management team on a variety of strategic, commercial and technical opportunities,” Akcin said.

Seaborn Networks is currently embarking on a whole range of innovative projects, which should keep its Board of Advisors busy over the next 12-18 months. Most recently, the company has announced a series of projects in Argentina and Brazil, which will help to boost the company's presence in Latin America.

