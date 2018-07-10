Nokia and China Mobile partner up in €1bn network and AI agreement

Nokia and China Mobile have signed a €1 billion framework agreement that will see the pair collaborate on a wide range of initiatives. Under the terms of the agreement…

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia will provide China Mobile with a range of solutions that will enable a next-generation network for the age of the cloud and machine communications. In addition, Nokia will provide elements of its mobile radio access and core portfolio in addition to fixed access, IP routing and optical transport delivering the high speed and reliability to China Mobile's networks.

"This is a highly significant agreement with our longstanding partner that consolidates Nokia's position as a leading provider of next-generation technologies and services in China. We are committed to delivering industry-leading, end-to-end capabilities that will allow operators to dramatically increase performance, which will introduce new possibilities for networks of the future," said Mike Wang, president of Nokia Shanghai Bell.

The deal will also form the basis of a partnership that will see Nokia and China Mobile collaborate on research into applications for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies aimed at revolutionising network administration.