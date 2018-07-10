Huawei wins key rail network contract in Australia as concerns over national security ease

Chinese tech giant Huawei has been awarded a $136 million contract to deliver a radio system that will provide data and voice services across rail networks in Western Australia. The award comes despite a flurry of accusations from the Australian government over national security concerns that has led to speculation that Huawei would be locked out of Australia's push towards 5G rollout…

Chinese tech giant Huawei has been awarded a $136 million contract to deliver a radio system that will provide data and voice services across rail networks in Western Australia. The award comes despite a flurry of accusations from the Australian government over national security concerns that has led to speculation that Huawei would be locked out of Australia's push towards 5G rollout. The current contract is for a 4G network in Perth and does not impact 5G rollout. However, the deal can be interpreted as a show of faith from the Australian authorities.

Huawei Australia Chairman, John Lord said that the contract reinforced Huawei’s strong long-term investment focus in the Australian market.

“Huawei is extending its trusted portfolio of solutions towards industry and strengthening its customer base in mission critical market segments,” Lord said.

“We are modernising the Australian transportation sector through digital technologies developed for the global market.

“We have been providing similar communications technology services to Sydney Trains and Ambulance NSW safely and securely for nearly a decade.

“We thank the Public Transport Authority for the trust they have placed in Huawei and their support for Western Australian local businesses, as we work closely together over the coming years to realise this substantial project,” Mr Lord said.

The project will deliver a total end-to-end digital radio solution across the Public Transport Authority's 180km electrified rail network and the new Forrestfield Airport Link twin tunnels. The project will begin later this month and is expected to be complete by 2021.