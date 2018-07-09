Monday, 09 July 2018

Orange, Europol partner in fight against cybercrime

By Nick Wood, for Total Telecom
Framework agreement paves way for organisations to share information on cyberthreats

Orange and Europol on Monday established a framework deal that will see them share information with the aim of curbing cyberthreats.

Under the deal, the French incumbent will provide Europol with data observed on its networks relating to spam, DDoS attacks, fraud, and cyberattacks on mobiles and banking services.

The agreement was signed in The Hague by Jean-Luc Moliner, group head of security at Orange, and Steven Wilson, head of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3).

"As a telecommunications operator with operations in seven European countries, Orange is keenly aware of the need for international coordination on fraud and cybercrime. Thanks to our work with the relevant authorities in each country and the experience it has given us, we will be able to capitalise on this agreement with Europol to offer our customers and all web users a safer Internet. With close to a thousand experts in its Cybersecurity Division, Orange is a key player in Europe," Moliner said.

"As criminals increasingly threaten citizens' and businesses' digital lives, it is vital for the law enforcement community to work closely with the global industry players to create a safe environment on the Internet," Wilson added. "I am confident that the high-level of technical expertise that Orange will bring will result in a significant benefit to our work."

