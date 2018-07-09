Korean telcos in 5G deal with drone maker DJI

South Korea's mobile operators have struck a deal with drone maker DJI as part of an effort to equip future products with 5G connectivity.



The Korea Times reported on Monday that SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus signed the agreement last month in Shenzhen, China, where DJI is headquartered.



According to the news outlet, the partnership stems from the conviction that drones will be further improved with the addition of the high-speed, low-latency connectivity promised by 5G. As a result, the companies have agreed to jointly develop software, equipment and online applications for live streaming from drones. The deal also covers joint sales and marketing activities on a global basis.



5G-connected drones are expected to be used in a variety of sectors, from agriculture and logistics, to media and entertainment, the report said.



Indeed, Huawei in May said it expects drones to be one of the most important 5G use cases going forward, facilitating $254 billion of international trade per year by 2020.



At an event in London, the Chinese kit maker showcased a drone connected to its 5G core network, streaming live images to users on the ground wearing virtual reality headsets.