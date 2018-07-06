Friday, 06 July 2018

Poland kicks off 5G process

By Mary Lennighan, for Total Telecom
Telecoms regulator opens consultation into spectrum allocation for 5G

Poland's telecom regulator has begun the 5G licensing process by opening a consultation into the possible use of the various available spectrum bands.

The Office of Electronic Communications (UKE) said it has conducted analysis that shows the need to reorganise the 5G bands before they are allocated and used for the next-generation of mobile telephony. As such, it has published a document and asked the market to comment before it makes a decision on the management of 5G spectrum.

The bands in question are 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz, 3.7 GHz and 26 GHz.

Interested parties have until 8 August to submit their responses.

The UKE did not specify when it expects to take the next steps in the 5G spectrum allocation process.

Poland needs to ensure it does not experience a repeat of its long-running 4G auction, that dragged on for much of 2015. It took the UKE until mid-2016 to actually allocate spectrum to the winning operators after one – Netnet – failed to pay for its frequencies.

