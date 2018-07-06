Telia makes management changes in Baltics

Telia Company this week shuffled executives at its Baltic operations to fill the vacancy created by Kestutis Sliuzas' decision to depart.



The Sweden-based operator named Dan Strömberg as the new CEO of Telia Lithuania, replacing Sliuzas, who is leaving the company for pastures new.



Strömberg's current post as chief executive of Telia Estonia has been conferred on Robert Pajos, a former Ericsson executive in Latin America, on an interim basis.



Strömberg has held various posts at Telia Company over the past 25 years, including heading up Omnitel in Lithuania, which was bought by Telia around 15 years ago, and Telia's broadband business in Denmark. He has served as Telia Estonia chief executive since 2016.



"I am happy and excited to take on this challenge and move back to Lithuania where I have previously spent several years. I really like the country and believe our operations here have huge potential when it comes to digitalization, converged customer offerings, and technological innovation to make our customers' lives simpler and more comfortable," Strömberg said.



Emil Nilsson, head of Telia's Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark cluster, thanked Strömberg for his contribution to the company to date and paid tribute to the man he replaces in Lithuania.



"Kestutis Sliuzas has done a great job during the last five years where he headed the merger and integration of our Lithuanian operations and the rebranding into Telia Lithuania," he said.

