Nokia, Tencent team up on 5G R&D

By Nick Wood, for Total Telecom
Companies to set up China-based lab, assess potential use cases across multiple verticals

Nokia and Chinese Internet giant Tencent on Thursday struck a partnership that will see them jointly research 5G applications aimed at various industry verticals.

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a lab in Shenzhen, China for the purposes of end-to-end testing. The lab will be equipped with Nokia's 5G-ready Airscale RAN, its 5G core, multi-access edge computing (MEC) framework, as well as third party devices.

Nokia and Tencent said they plan to focus on use cases for the transportation, finance, energy, intelligent manufacturing and entertainment sectors.

"This collaboration with Tencent is an important step in showing webscale companies around the globe how they can leverage the end-to-end capabilities of Nokia's 5G Future X portfolio," said Marc Rouanne, president of mobile networks at Nokia, in a statement.

Chinese Internet giant Tencent boasts more than 1 billion monthly active users of its WeChat and QQ social media apps.

"Working with them we can deliver a network that will allow them to extend their service offer to deliver myriad applications and services with the high-reliability and availability to support ever-growing and changing customer demands," Rouanne said.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Nokia to leverage the technologies, products and expertise of both our companies to fulfil the growing demands of a digital economy driven by 5G. Tencent and Nokia are fully committed to delivering richer, more diverse, multi-level services and applications for enterprises, and individual customers," added Zeng Yu, vice president at Tencent.

