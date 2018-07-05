Tele2 strikes eSIM deal with Microsoft

Tele2 on Wednesday became the first Swedish telco to offer Internet connectivity to Microsoft Windows 10 devices equipped with eSIM technology.



It means that compatible laptops and tablets will be able to connect without requiring additional hardware; it will simply be a case of connecting to Tele2's network via the preloaded "Mobile Plans" application on Windows 10.



"The kinds of devices with [an] Internet connection increase every day. We already see connected cars, glasses, and even dog collars, but nearly everything will be part of the future connected society. Tele2 plays a part in this evolution, as this eSIM cooperation with Microsoft clearly exemplifies," said Joacim Rask, head of business development at Tele2.



Tele2 conceded there are a limited range of devices available in Sweden that have eSIM technology. However, the operator said it expects it to increase during the second half of this year, and to ramp up rapidly over the coming years.



"This is clearly the next step for a simpler and more connected life. eSIM makes it possible to connect your device to [the] Internet anywhere, without the hassle of having to bring additional equipment, tether using your mobile phone, or scout for a WiFi zone," said Rask.