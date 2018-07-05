Proximus FTTH rollout reaches Antwerp's diamond district

Belgian telco Proximus has connected the first building in Antwerp's famous diamond district to its new fibre to the premises (FTTP) network.



Heralding its achievement, Proximus said the deployment will give business customers access to the latest digital services, boosting growth and employment. It will also open up a raft of new opportunities for the digitalisation of enterprise operations and customer service.



"I am delighted with the diamond district's enthusiastic response to our fibre offer. By connecting to Proximus' innovative fibre network, the diamond sector can develop its activities further and strengthen its position as a diamond trading centre. Fibre offers companies a significant advantage and fully prepares them for new digital developments," said Bart Van Den Meersche, Proximus' chief enterprise market officer.



"Antwerp's diamond district strongly invests in innovation with initiatives such as blockchain. Technological developments in the field of payments, identification and security also offer a host of possibilities for the international diamond sector. A secure and efficient connection and fast upload speeds are crucial for this, and will be available thanks to the fibre network in Antwerp's diamond district," noted Ari Epstein, CEO of the Antwerp World Diamond Centre.



The deployment forms part of Proximus' "Fibre for Belgium" strategy. Launched in December 2016, the €3 billion, 10-year plan aims to extend fibre connectivity to 85% of Belgium's municipal centres. The Antwerp rollout commenced last year.



In March, Proximus secured a €400 million loan from the European Investment Bank to help accelerate its FTTP deployment.