TIM curbs costs with procurement deal

By Mary Lennighan, for Total Telecom
Italian operator inks contract covering copper and fibre infrastructure with half a dozen suppliers

TIM on Tuesday announced it has signed a procurement deal with various Italian infrastructure suppliers as part of a bid to curb costs.

The companies in question are Sirti, Sielte, Ceit, Sittel, Valtellina and Site.

The Italian incumbent said it has inked a contract covering the maintenance and construction of parts of its fibre and copper networks, as well as service delivery. The deal has a three-to-five-year duration.

The deal is consistent with the DigiTIM 2018-20 strategic plan the telco unveiled earlier this year in that it should result in cost savings and efficiencies in the planning and implementation of orders linked to fibre rollout.

"We are particularly satisfied with the agreement signed with our partners, which shows that we are on the right path in implementing our strategic plan which, amongst other things, provides for greater productivity and better services for our customers," said TIM chief executive Amos Genish.

"With this agreement, the shared path undertaken with our main suppliers will allow TIM and other players in the sector to identify the best industrial strategy for the short and long term," he said.

TIM added that it will begin talks with a view to setting out a common system agreement with other second-tier suppliers in the coming weeks.
 

