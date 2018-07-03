Tuesday, 03 July 2018

Magyar Telekom in Budapest 5G trial

By Mary Lennighan, for Total Telecom
Tuesday 03 July 18

Hungarian operator works with Huawei on 5G trial, new chief executive takes office

Magyar Telekom has carried out a live trial of 5G technology at its Budapest headquarters using pre-standard kit and devices from Huawei. The Hungarian operator said it rolled out a test network using 3…

Magyar Telekom has carried out a live trial of 5G technology at its Budapest headquarters using pre-standard kit and devices from Huawei.

The Hungarian operator said it rolled out a test network using 3.7 GHz spectrum.

"5G is a genuine leap, an industrial revolution that transforms the manufacturing sector, healthcare, education, transport and almost every facet of life," said Tibor Rékasi, CEO of Magyar Telekom, in his first major announcement since taking the helm.

"Magyar Telekom is constantly seeking to prepare for this new era with the appropriate network and services, and experiments with the help of partners for the benefit of customers and society as a whole," Rékasi said.

The telco appointed Rékasi, formerly chief commercial officer for the residential side of the business, as chief executive following the resignation of his predecessor Christopher Mattheisen earlier this year. He took office on 1 July.

Magyar Telekom did not provide real details of its latest 5G trial, other than to talk up the speed and latency benefits of the technology. Neither did it give any indication of when a commercial launch might be likely; the demo showed "what the 5G network would be capable of in a few years' time," it said.

It also noted that it is following in the footsteps of its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, in carrying out 5G trials.

Deutsche Telekom in May claimed to be the first in Europe to deploy 5G antennas in its network in downtown Berlin.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 