New leader for Hawaiian Telcom as Cincinnati Bell deal closes

Following the completion of its acquisition by Cincinnati Bell, Hawaiian Telcom has named a new leader in the shape of company insider John Komeiji.



Komeiji steps up from the post of chief administrative officer and general counsel to become president and general manager of the Hawaiian telecoms operator, replacing former chief executive Scott Barber.



The telco also appointed marcomms chief Su Shin to the newly-created post of chief of staff and announced that former board members Walter Dods and Meredith Ching will now join the Cincinnati Bell board, giving it 11 members.



"Joining forces with Cincinnati Bell is a milestone in this journey that positions Hawaiian Telcom for long-term success, enabling us to continue investing in Hawaii and unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth," said Komeiji.



"I'm humbled and excited to work with our local leadership team and employees to engage with our communities as we expand our statewide fibre network and deliver advanced services to more customers," he said.



As the companies noted when they announced the US$650 million takeover deal a year ago, Hawaiian Telcom will retain its brand.



Hawaiian Telcom offers a full portfolio of residential and business services, but the driver for the takeover appears to be its fibre network expertise and its participation in the newly-built SEA-US Trans-Pacific fibre cable that connects the U.S. with Asia.



"Today marks a tremendous milestone for Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom as we take an important step together toward expanding our portfolio of next-generation fibre offerings and securing fibre density value for our customers and shareholders," said Cincinnati Bell CEO Leigh Fox.



"Fibre density remains a key market differentiator in an increasingly competitive environment," Fox added. "By allowing us to better anticipate and capitalize on the fast-growing demand for strategic fibre offerings, this combination positions our company to be at the forefront of innovation in telecommunications and establishes a platform for future growth."

