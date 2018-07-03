Tuesday, 03 July 2018

TalkTalk cans B2B business sale

By Mary Lennighan, for Total Telecom
Tuesday 03 July 18

£175 million sale of direct B2B ops to Daisy Group called off for unspecified reasons

TalkTalk has confirmed that it will not pursue the sale of its direct B2B business to Daisy Group. In a short stock exchange announcement, the U.K. telco said the decision to cancel the sale was a joint one between itself and Daisy Group…

TalkTalk has confirmed that it will not pursue the sale of its direct B2B business to Daisy Group.

In a short stock exchange announcement, the U.K. telco said the decision to cancel the sale was a joint one between itself and Daisy Group, but it did not elaborate on the reasons behind it.

"TalkTalk will continue to manage all direct B2B business, providing uninterrupted services for customers," the operator said. "Daisy remains an important, long-term strategic partner for TalkTalk."

TalkTalk announced in May that it planned to sell the unit to Daisy for £175 million (€198 million). The deal included the transfer of 80,000 SoHo, SME and large enterprise customers.

At the time TalkTalk said it would enter into a period of exclusivity with Daisy to finalise the contract with a view to completing the deal in late July.

The agreement fit with TalkTalk's strategy to focus on fewer business areas. The telco said shedding its direct B2B customers would enable it to concentrate on its partner and wholesale markets, where is generates the bulk of its B2B revenue and profit. Daisy is already a TalkTalk partner and had the deal gone ahead it would have continued to serve the B2B customers it acquired using TalkTalk's network, thereby generating revenue for the latter.

The collapse of the deal came just days after Daisy Group announced two acquisitions: B2B voice, mobile, data and video communications reseller DV02, and EE direct partner Voice Mobile. It said both deals would enable it to maintain and grow its private and public sector customer base.
 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 