TDC new owners split telco in two

TDC will start operating under a new structure next month as its new owners seek to separate out its infrastructure arm from the side of the business focusing on digital services.



Effective 1 August, the Danish telco will create two new business units known as OpCo and NetCo. While OpCo will be a customer-focused business with the remit of driving forward digital services, the NetCo unit will incorporate TDC's network infrastructure and wholesale operations.



OpCo will incorporate quad-play business YouSee, TDC's digital operations, TDC Business, MVNO Telmore, broadband and TV provider Fullrate, and streaming service Blockbuster, and will be managed by Jaap Postma, who is currently an SEVP and head of YouSee.



SEVP and head of operations Andreas Pfisterer will lead NetCo and is charged with further improving the telcos infrastructure in Denmark.



"I am happy to announce our new organisation today and I am proud to present this very strong team leading TDC Group into the new phase," said TDC's outgoing CEO Pernille Erenbjerg.



"The team represents several of the leading powers behind the turnaround that we have implemented over the past three years and which has led us to growth. Hence, it is the right team to continue focusing on making it better and simpler for TDC's many customers while further enhancing investment in networking and digitization," she added.



Erenbjerg announced her decision to step down as TDC chief executive in May, following TDC's acceptance of a takeover bid by a group led by Australia's Macquarie earlier this year.



"As our new owners will soon embark on a new and ambitious strategy to split the company, I feel now is the right time for me to step down and start a process to pass on the baton to someone else," she said, at the time.



Erenbjerg, who has served as TDC CEO since August 2015, will remain in her post until the end of this year.



The telco has yet to make any announcement regarding her successor, but last week announced the appointment of Michael Moyell Juul as the new head of TDC Business, replacing Marina Lønning, and said that, in light of its new strategy, group strategy officer, Lasse Pilgaard will join the corporate management team as a senior executive vice president.

