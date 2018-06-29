China to be world's leading 5G market by 2025

While the US looks likely to win the race to become the first country in the world to rollout 5G, a new report by the GSMA suggests that China will be the world's preeminent 5G player by 2025…

According to the report, China will boast over 430 million 5G connections by 2025 – over one third of the world's total connections.

While China's potential to be a key player in 5G rollout is huge, industry experts believe that greater collaboration is needed between China's key stakeholders, to realise the full potential of 5G.

“China’s leadership in 5G is backed by a proactive government intent on delivering rapid structural change and achieving global leadership – but without industry-wide collaboration, the right incentives or appropriate policies in place, the market will not fulfil its potential,” commented Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA.

“Mobile operators should be encouraged to deliver what they do best in providing secure, reliable and intelligent connectivity to businesses and enterprises across the country.”

All three of China's mobile network operators are currently proceeding with live 5G trials, with a view to achieving large scale commercial launch by 2020. The first deployments are expected to centre around China's numerous, densely packed mega-cities.