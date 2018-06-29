ACA Awards celebrate achievement and innovation across Asia

Senior representatives from Asia's telecommunications industry gathered in Singapore on Wednesday night to celebrate achievement and innovation at the region's most prestigious award ceremony. Now in their eighth year, The Asia Communication Awards drew entries from the full length and breadth of the region, with entries from projects in Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia…

Senior representatives from Asia's telecommunications industry gathered in Singapore on Wednesday night to celebrate achievement and innovation at the region's most prestigious award ceremony.

Now in their eighth year, The Asia Communication Awards drew entries from the full length and breadth of the region, with entries from projects in Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, China and Singapore.

This year saw the highest number of entries for the event, with awards handed out across 19 different categories.

"I thought we had the most exciting ACA judging day ever. Some of the entries stood out as formidable and caused great excitement among the judges.

The standard of entries this year once again reflects the impressive effort that telcos in Asia are making to use the latest technology to address the dynamic and ever-changing expectations of corporate and consumer customers, while vendors are helping them to transform their infrastructure to be more efficient and effective," said Janet Watkin, director, Ocean82, and head of the ACA Judging Panel.

Yvonne Li of Far EasTone Telecommunications scooped the highly coveted CEO of the year award for her impressive work over the past twelve months.

Li undertook a major management restructuring at Far EasTone, shifting corporate strategy to focus on digital and cloud services, ICT and fintech, with a view to offsetting the decline in traditional telecoms revenue.

Far EasTone has made real progress in technology development in 5G and IoT, while simultaneously winning plaudits for its network speed and pushing ahead with 2G shutdown and migration to 3G and 4G services.

"We have seen remarkable digital change management initiatives launched and significant network achievements under Yvonne's guidance. A strong woman with clear digital leadership, innovative spirit and human interest. Far EasTone has continued to thrive under her leadership and she has demonstrated a clear track record of success," said the ACA judges.

The full list of ACA winners is listed below:

5G Progress Award - KT Corporation

Best Brand Campaign - Progresif

Best Customer Care - Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Best Enterprise Service - Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Cyber Safe Award - Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Digital Lifestyle Award - Telkomsel

Innovation Award Operator - KT Corporation

Innovation Award Vendor - Mahindra Comviva

Most Innovative IoT Solution - Bridge Mobile Pte Ltd

Network Transformation Initiative - SK Telecom

NFV Innovation Award - Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Operator of the Year - NTT Communications Corporation

Project of the Year - Telin

Satellite Operator of the Year - Airtel Business

Smart Cities Award - Huawei

The Cloud Infrastructure Award - CITIC Telecom CPC

The Social Contribution Award - Smart Communications Inc.

Wholesale Operator of the Year - Optus Wholesale

CEO of the Year - Yvonne Li