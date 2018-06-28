Thursday, 28 June 2018

Telefonica defeats Mediapro to win €2.94bn La Liga rights in Spain

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 27 June 18

Telefonica will now be able to broadcast all of the matches from Spain's top division to its residential and mobile customers

Spanish telecoms giant, Telefonica, has acquired the rights to broadcast most of La Liga's matches from the 2019-2022 season's. The deal cost Telefonica €2.94 billion, a 15 per cent increase in the amount paid for the previous three season bundle…

Spanish telecoms giant, Telefonica, has acquired the rights to broadcast most of La Liga's matches from the 2019-2022 season's.

The deal cost Telefonica €2.94 billion, a 15 per cent increase in the amount paid for the previous three season bundle.

"This deal further underlines the importance of owning domestic football rights which proves to be a big draw for viewers. Ultimately this means greater subscriber adoption, usage and subsequently more revenue," said Paolo Pescatore, VP multiplay and media at CCS Insight.

Telefonica will now have the right to show all La Liga matches to its residential customers, while Mediapro will claim the rights to show matches in public spaces, such as bars and restaurants, across Spain.  

"Telefónica has always defended that the LaLiga matches are a very attractive content, but that its acquisition had to be carried out at the appropriate price. The offer made by the company meets these parameters," the company said in a statement to the press.

"Thanks to these rights, Telefónica will continue to count on the widest content offer for the coming years and, in addition, it has reinforced the control over the content that is broadcast on its platform. Telefonica’s technological capabilities will allow the company to introduce new improvements to the product in order to increase its appeal to fans," the statement continued.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 