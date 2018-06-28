Telefonica defeats Mediapro to win €2.94bn La Liga rights in Spain

Spanish telecoms giant, Telefonica, has acquired the rights to broadcast most of La Liga's matches from the 2019-2022 season's. The deal cost Telefonica €2.94 billion, a 15 per cent increase in the amount paid for the previous three season bundle…

Spanish telecoms giant, Telefonica, has acquired the rights to broadcast most of La Liga's matches from the 2019-2022 season's.

The deal cost Telefonica €2.94 billion, a 15 per cent increase in the amount paid for the previous three season bundle.

"This deal further underlines the importance of owning domestic football rights which proves to be a big draw for viewers. Ultimately this means greater subscriber adoption, usage and subsequently more revenue," said Paolo Pescatore, VP multiplay and media at CCS Insight.

Telefonica will now have the right to show all La Liga matches to its residential customers, while Mediapro will claim the rights to show matches in public spaces, such as bars and restaurants, across Spain.

"Telefónica has always defended that the LaLiga matches are a very attractive content, but that its acquisition had to be carried out at the appropriate price. The offer made by the company meets these parameters," the company said in a statement to the press.

"Thanks to these rights, Telefónica will continue to count on the widest content offer for the coming years and, in addition, it has reinforced the control over the content that is broadcast on its platform. Telefonica’s technological capabilities will allow the company to introduce new improvements to the product in order to increase its appeal to fans," the statement continued.



