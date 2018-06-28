Huawei defends itself against Australian 5G allegations

Chinese tech giant Huawei has defended itself against accusations that it poses a security risk, this time from authorities in Australia. Australia is mulling over a decision to ban Huawei from work on its 5G mobile communications networks…

Australia is mulling over a decision to ban Huawei from work on its 5G mobile communications networks, claiming that it is too closely linked to the Chinese government.

"Banning Huawei will not make the Australian telecom ecosystem safer, but will have a huge impact on the industry and the prices and services Australians receive,” John Lord, chairman of Huawei’s Australian unit, told Australian Associated Press.

“It will be a great policy failure and demonstrate to the world that we are not ready for the new reality of a smart and innovative China,” he added.

Huawei has been forced to defend itself against similar allegations from the US in recent months, despite a US government enquiry finding no evidence to support the accusations.

"Yes, I've heard a lot of the rumours about Huawei. As of this moment I don't believe that our department has found any violation by Huawei," US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, said earlier this month.