Asia Pacific sees exponential growth in LTE usage

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 27 June 18

Research by US firm Syniverse shows that LTE traffic increased by over 300 per cent last year

4G LTE data consumption in the Asia Pacific region has grown by 317 per cent this year, according to new research published by Syniverse.

Speaking ahead of the ConnecTechAsia event in Singapore this week, Syniverse's general manager and senior vice president John Wick said that LTE traffic was now playing a more significant role in people's daily mobile interactions.  

“Asia Pacific is a hotbed of innovation for 5G with trials already underway, but interconnectivity and roaming between countries and regions at the 4G LTE level will be critically important in driving 5G uptake at scale in this diverse region,” he said.

4G LTE is the preliminary technology foundation that the region needs to implement prior to achieving the smart city and IoT capability that 5G connectivity will enable with data speeds 100 times faster than are capable today with legacy technologies.”

 While Syniverse's research shows very strong growth in LTE usage, it also showed that the majority of roaming traffic in the Asia Pacific region is still carried on 3G networks (57 per cent).

