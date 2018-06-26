Matthew Hare steps down as CEO of Gigaclear

Gigaclear founder Matthew Hare is to step down from his role as chief exec at the rural broadband specialist firm, according to a company announcement. Hare will pass the CEO torch to Mike Surrey…

Gigaclear founder Matthew Hare is to step down from his role as chief exec at the rural broadband specialist firm, according to a company announcement.

Hare will pass the CEO torch to Mike Surrey, who was previously chief operating officer at Gigaclear.

Hare founded Gigaclear eight years ago and since then the company has provided fibre to the home (FTTH) connectivity to 65,000 rural homes and businesses throughout the UK.

The company aims to have connected 350,000 homes and businesses by 2021.

Speaking of his appointment, Gigaclear's new CEO Mike Surrey said that he would be a passionate and vocal advocate for rural communities and would seek to accelerate the pace of FTTH rollout across the country.

“Addressing the striking imbalance in the provision of ultra-fast broadband between urban and rural communities in the UK remains our driving ambition. We are giving the countryside the gigabit advantage they deserve. My number one priority in the near term is to accelerate the pace of full fibre delivery to those communities to which we are committed, and I look forward to working with our stakeholders, our key suppliers and my hugely capable team to deliver upon that ambition,” he said.

In collaboration with BDUK, Gigaclear hopes to reach customers in over 20 counties across the UK in the coming months.