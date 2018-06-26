Thaicom calls for operators to invest in more robust networks

Thaicom has called on network operators from around the world to invest in more robust telecommunications networks in order to safeguard their digital futures. “As we stand at the edge of the next wave of satellite network applications &ndash…

Thaicom has called on network operators from around the world to invest in more robust telecommunications networks in order to safeguard their digital futures.

“As we stand at the edge of the next wave of satellite network applications – the 5G ecosystem – consumers are beginning to incorporate many new data-intensive applications into their daily lives,” said Patompob Suwansiri, chief commercial officer at Thaicom.

“As pioneers in HTS, with a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region, we are well equipped to evaluate the need for a change in satellite operators’ focus. What is needed is more robust networks than ever before,” he added.

Thaicom will be showcasing a range of products and services at this year's CommunicAsia event in Singapore, that it claims will help to streamline network operations.

Thaicom will also address the latest broadcast trends with its Hybrid Video Distribution Platform, which reduces distribution costs for broadcasters and enables them to expand their business into new digital markets.

“Our Hybrid Video Distribution Platform address one of the most relevant areas within the satellite industry and we are proud to leverage more than 26 years of experience to bring this solution to market,” said Suwansiri.

“The new offering is part of our continued shift as we look to address changing customers’ expectations and be at the leading edge of the digital revolution by helping to solve the challenges the markets we serve are experiencing.”