MLL Telecom wins major WAN contract

The deal will boost connectivity for a range of public service providers and private enterprises in Cambridgeshire

MLL Telecom has won a major contract to provide Cambridgeshire County Council with a new Wide Area Network solution, as well as a range of centralised services. 

As part of the EastNet contract award, MLL Telecom will facilitate easy access to a full fibre gigabit capable network for a range of public institutions in Cambridgeshire, including NHS Foundation Trusts, district and city council's, as well as the county's emergency response blue light services. 

MLL Telecom is working alongside CityFibre on a range of projects to improve connectivity across the UK. 

“Throughout this process it was critical that we were able to deliver quality not just for Cambridgeshire County Council, but to the wider communities in the region – which our partnership with CItyFibre has allowed us to offer,” said Gail Harvey, Business Development Director, Public Sector at MLL Telecom. 

“Over the next six years our aim is to provide continuous innovation, flexibility and agility to enable our EastNet partners to keep up with changing market requirements. Drawing on our 25 years of public sector IT experience we will ensure that our service remains fresh, relevant and adaptable to meet the needs of each EastNet partner.”

As part of the project, MLL Telecom will make an upfront investment of £2.25 million in the region to extend its core infrastructure. 

