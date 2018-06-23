Telefonica enables digital transformation of the world's second oldest airline

Telefonica has won a contract with Colombian Airline, Avianca, to provide a range of digital services across the 27 countries in which the Colombian flag carrier currently operates. “This agreement makes it possible for us to move forward with our digital transformation goal…

“This agreement makes it possible for us to move forward with our digital transformation goal. Telefónica has been an ally in processes such as the certification of our infrastructure, as well as the unification of communications, by integrating tools such as voice, video conferencing, and Skype for Business. All these advances undoubtedly help to optimize the customer experience and the company’s productivity”, said Santiago Aldana, senior vice president of digital and technology at Avianca.

Avianca has ambitions to be South America's biggest airline by 2020 and has ambitious plans for growth in the coming years. Part of that strategy is a complete overhaul of its digital servicers. The two companies have signed a five year agreement which will see Telefonica provide voice and data services, infrastructure support, digital security and SDN solutions to Avianca.

“Telefónica has extensive experience in all kinds of IT solutions and new digital services, experience that we now wish to share with Avianca. We’re not just talking about technology, and go further in the digital approach; we're talking about teamwork, understanding the needs, and finding the best solution that allows them to fly,” said José Cerdán, managing director of Telefónica Business Solutions.