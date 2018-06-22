AT&T to launch NB IoT in The US and Mexico

AT&T is set to rollout its Narrow Band IoT network across the US and Mexico, according to a company release. The network will compliment AT&…

AT&T is set to rollout its Narrow Band IoT network across the US and Mexico, according to a company release. The network will compliment AT&T's existing LTE-M networks.

NB-IoT and LTE-M are Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) technologies that are ideally suited to massive IoT initiatives, deployed at scale.

“We’ve seen global momentum for LPWA since launching our North American LTE-M network last year,” said Chris Penrose, president for IoT Solutions, AT&T. “Adding NB-IoT to our portfolio will expand our LPWA capabilities, help drive investment in our evolution to 5G and support our customers as they deploy IoT solutions across the U.S. and Mexico.”

AT&T plans to launch NB-IoT in the U.S. early next year and then in Mexico by the end of 2019.

The move is expected to facilitate a dramatic uptick in IoT usage across the US and Mexico, opening the door for a range of Smart Industry oriented applications to gain traction in lucrative US markets.



