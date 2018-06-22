Syniverse beefs up IoT security offering with launch of its global private network

Syniverse has announced the launch of its new, secure global network, which provides the foundation for businesses to safeguard their IoT application data. The Secure Global Access Network allows customers to connect to the evolving mobile ecosystem…

Syniverse has announced the launch of its new, secure global network, which provides the foundation for businesses to safeguard their IoT application data.

The Secure Global Access Network allows customers to connect to the evolving mobile ecosystem, while ensuring that their data remains safe and secure from potential breaches.

“While the public internet has become the platform for countless billions of sensitive business exchanges and transactions every day, almost 40% of all industrial control systems and critical infrastructure faced a cyberattack in the second half of 2017, according to BluVector,” said Dean Douglas, president and CEO, Syniverse.

“The reality is that the internet was not designed to be a secure environment, with malware and ransomware, data thefts and breaches, and hacks and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks representing just some of the serious rising threats that undermine the public internet backbone.”

The network will provide businesses with secure connectivity to mobile operators across nearly 200 countries and territories across the globe.

“Companies moving into cloud and virtualised environments increasingly need to be able to move data and services in a private and secure manner, especially as the average cost of a single data breach will exceed $150 million by 2020, according to Juniper Research,” said John Wick, senior vice president and general manager, Connectivity and Mobility Services, Syniverse.

“With stakes this high, businesses must have secure connectivity that provides global reach, reliability and isolation that is not possible via the public internet. Processing more than 4 billion transactions per day for more than 1,500 businesses around the globe, Syniverse has a history of securely supporting the volumes of high-speed, low-latency transactions that IoT will demand going forward,” he added.