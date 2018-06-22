UK, US and European telcos fail to deliver on customer service

A new report has again highlighted that UK telcos are failing to meet their customers' expectations for customer service. The report, published by Medallia Inc, surveyed 8,000 consumers in the UK…

A new report has again highlighted that UK telcos are failing to meet their customers' expectations for customer service.

The report, published by Medallia Inc, surveyed 8,000 consumers in the UK, US, Germany and France, who said that telcos were failing to deliver on their customer service pledges.

“Many high-profile UK telcos have hit the headlines for all of the wrong reasons recently. They are swiftly learning how building and repairing customer trust is the key to growth, and indeed survival. Creating a positive customer experience, across all channels must be at the front and centre of how brands operate. Consumers today expect nothing less,” Rachel Lane, digital solutions principal at Medallia comments on the findings.

A number of reports have highlighted the issue of poor customer service scores in the UK, with all of the major network operators keen to stress that they are in the process of improving their customer service procedures.

In a statement responding to another study that presented similar findings in April, Vodafone said that improving customer service was amongst its top priorities for the next 2 months.

"Improving service for our customers is a top priority and we have been working hard to deliver results. These findings really don’t match up with what our customers are telling us, with our own, independently verified customer satisfaction scores jumping 13 points from last year to their best ever level," read the statement.