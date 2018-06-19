Tuesday, 19 June 2018

Huawei joins forces with BT for UK network slicing project

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 19 June 18

The research and development project will see the two companies collaborate on strategies to boost 5G network slicing potential

Huawei has joined forces with BT to conduct a cutting-edge research and development programme on 5G network slicing, according to an announcement by BT.

The announcement builds on the more extensive 5G collaboration agreement, signed by the two firms in December.

“Customers are increasingly demanding converged networks that deliver a mix of flexibility, reliability and optimisation. It’s our role to ensure that our fixed and mobile networks deliver the best possible experience for customers regardless of the demands placed on them. That’s why we’re excited about the possibilities of this stream of research with Huawei, and the added flexibility network slicing may offer, allowing us to better serve specific customer needs as we move towards a 5G world,” said Howard Watson, CEO of Technology, Service and Operations at BT.

Network slicing will be one of the preeminent driving forces behind 5G take-up, offering operators the ring fence certain 'slices' of a network for specific applications.

“There are two different ways to realise the digitalisation of society, the first one is to have dedicated infrastructure for different requirements, the second one is to have a common infrastructure serving different vertical industries, I believe the latter, which uses network slicing, will be critical to effective delivery of services and improved efficiency. Huawei is very pleased to be working with BT on investigating how to implement network slicing technologies in the UK,” said Yang Chaobin, president of 5G Product Line at Huawei.

 

