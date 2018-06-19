Hyperoptic: UK's FTTH penetration could hit 10% inside 18 months

Hyperoptic's CEO, Dana Tobak, has said that she expects the UK's fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration rate to hit 10 per cent inside the next 18 months. Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom ahead of the Connected Britain event…

Speaking exclusively to Total Telecom ahead of the Connected Britain event, Tobak said that she was optimistic that the UK could hit that target by the end of 2019.

"It's certainly a stretch target that depends upon all the individual players hitting their own targets, but I believe it can be done," she said.

The UK government has said that it requires 15 million FTTH connections by 2025 to fast-track the evolution of its digital economy.

"We are currently hovering around 3.7 per cent [FTTH penetration) in the UK. I could see that figure rising as high as 10 per cent in the next 18 months," she said.

Hyperoptic have committed to providing 500,000 FTTH connections by 2019, as part of the UK's race to develop into a gigabit society. Hyperoptic has ambitions to go even farther than this and deliver 2 million homes and businesses by 2022.

Last year, Hyperoptic secured £100 million of funding from a consortium of tier one European banks, to assist with the rollout of its full fibre networks in the UK.

“We are proud to have created a network of gigabit cities where residents can live and work without connectivity constraints. Through private funding and partnerships with developers, freeholders, and councils we have hugely increased our footprint – but it’s our customers that have been the biggest catalyst in fueling our growth," she added.

