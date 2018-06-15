O2 signs content partnership with Netflix in the UK

Mobile network operator, O2, has signed a new content delivery partnership with Netflix in the UK. O2 customers can claim a six or twelve-month Netflix subscription as a gift from O2 on a range of its smartphone…

“Over half of adults like the freedom to be able to watch content, when or where they want on their tablet or smartphone2. And we believe that the best moments and stories are shared. That’s why we’re partnering with Netflix to bring amazing movies and shows to our customers, and with double the data we’re making it even easier for customers to watch their favourite shows or share moments with friends and family,” said Nina Bibby, CMO of O2.

Telcos are increasingly linking up with content creators and streaming platforms as a way of increasing customer engagement and data consumption on their networks. The deal is likely to benefit both companies, giving Netflix access to a whole new demographic of potential customers, while providing O2 with a nice incentive with which to lure in new customers and upgrade existing customers.

"We are totally thrilled to ink this new partnership with O2" said Maria Ferreras, VP Business Development EMEA at Netflix.

“With this promotion, O2 mobile customers will be able to easily access Netflix’s critically acclaimed original content and enjoy a new way of watching entertainment.”