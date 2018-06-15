FTTH Council for Asia-Pacific names 6 new board members to accelerate regional fibre focus

The FTTH Council Asia-Pacific has revealed a new board of directors to help it implement its ambitious strategies for full fibre broadband rollouts in the region. Six members of the Asian telecoms community have been appointed to the board…

The FTTH Council Asia-Pacific has revealed a new board of directors to help it implement its ambitious strategies for full fibre broadband rollouts in the region.

Six members of the Asian telecoms community have been appointed to the board, in a wide reaching shakeup of the group's senior leadership team.

Dr Arvind K. Mishra, head of application and system engineering at Sterile Tech has been appointed to the role of president and will lead the board going forward.

“Deep fiber is essential for sustainable and reliable FTTx infrastructure to support 5G, IoT, smart cities and emerging large-scale bandwidth-consuming applications which provide a greater user experience,” said Mishra.

“As the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific moves forward, our continuous focus will be on creating and building awareness on best telecommunication practices of regulatory policies in the Asia-Pacific region. This will include open access, building code, dig-once common utility corridors and the utilization of natural pathways for low-cost fiber deployment to address the emerging demand for high-speed connectivity and the digital divide among rural and urban subscribers.”

As one of the forerunners in the race to rollout fifth generation mobile networks (5G), Asia Pacific has a huge interest in bolstering its fixed fibre infrastructure. The FTTH Council for Asia-Pacific will play a key role in ensuring that the right strategies are implemented across the region.