Weekend Round Up - FCC reaffirms commitment to 'free and open' net

USA - The FCC has reaffirmed its commitment to a "free and open internet" in a statement made by its chairman, Ajit Pai.

"The internet should be an open platform where you are free to go where you want, and say and do what you want, without having to ask anyone's permission," Pai said in an article published on CNET.com.

Pai's words were intended to drum up support for the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom Order, which comes into effect today.

"Our framework will protect consumers and promote better, faster internet access and more competition," he added.

South Korea – SK Telecom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with drone and aerial engineering specialists DJI, to co-develop drone-based real-time video streaming product and solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will develop a series of drone based, live streaming solutions, harnessing SK Telecoms technological know-how and DJI's vast experience in drone building.

The agreement was signed on Friday the 8th June at a public ceremony in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Italy – Telecom Italia and NTT Data have joined forces with the Municipality of Rende in Italy to undertake the first smart monitoring service for drinking water in the country.

The pair have launched the first experimental service for monitoring drinking water for residential users in Southern Italy, an area where water conservation is of the utmost importance.

The service is based on a new generation of smart metres, which could revolutionise the way customers consume their utilities across the continent.

"With this initiative, which follows the announcement of a new innovation hub in Naples a few days ago, TIM confirms its commitment to the South as an important step for the modernisation of the entire country," said Mario di Mauro, director of strategy, innovation and customer experience at TIM.

