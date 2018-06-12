Tuesday, 12 June 2018

Weekend Round Up - FCC reaffirms commitment to 'free and open' net

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 11 June 18

Around the world in 80 seconds – We take a look at some of the biggest stories from across the global telecoms industry this past weekend

USA -  The FCC has reaffirmed its commitment to a "free and open internet" in a statement made by  its chairman, Ajit Pai. "The internet should be an open platform where you are free to go where you want, and say and do what you want…

USA -  The FCC has reaffirmed its commitment to a "free and open internet" in a statement made by  its chairman, Ajit Pai.

"The internet should be an open platform where you are free to go where you want, and say and do what you want, without having to ask anyone's permission," Pai said in an article published on CNET.com.

Pai's words were intended to drum up support for the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom Order, which comes into effect today.

"Our framework will protect consumers and promote better, faster internet access and more competition," he added.

Read the full story here…  

 

South KoreaSK Telecom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with drone and aerial engineering specialists DJI, to co-develop drone-based real-time video streaming product and solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will develop a series of drone based, live streaming solutions, harnessing SK Telecoms technological know-how and DJI's vast experience in drone building.

The agreement was signed on Friday the 8th June at a public ceremony in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Read the full story here…

 

Italy – Telecom Italia and NTT Data have joined forces with the Municipality of Rende in Italy to undertake the first smart monitoring service for drinking water in the country.

The pair have launched the first experimental service for monitoring drinking water for residential users in Southern Italy, an area where water conservation is of the utmost importance.

The service is based on a new generation of smart metres, which could revolutionise the way customers consume their utilities across the continent.  

"With this initiative, which follows the announcement of a new innovation hub in Naples a few days ago, TIM confirms its commitment to the South as an important step for the modernisation of the entire country," said Mario di Mauro, director of strategy, innovation and customer experience at  TIM.

Read the full story here…

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 