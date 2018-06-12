Gigaclear CEO gets OBE as his company presses ahead with rural fibre rollout

Gigaclear's chief exec, Matthew Hare, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. The award comes following a particularly successful year for the rural broadband provider, which has now connected over 16…

Gigaclear's chief exec, Matthew Hare, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The award comes following a particularly successful year for the rural broadband provider, which has now connected over 16,000 rural customers to gigabit capable, full fibre broadband.

“I am delighted to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. This acknowledgement is not only testament to the work Gigaclear has accomplished, but a clear validation of our vision of a full fibre future for Britain’s rural population.

“I hear daily the transformation that full fibre ultrafast internet access has on the lives of those living and working in the rural communities where we have delivered our services. A lack of high quality connectivity not only severely hinders local businesses and the day-to-day lives of residents, but it also has a detrimental impact on the growth of the entire UK economy. That’s why we believe that every rural property in the UK should be able to enjoy a full fibre connection by 2030,” Hare said.

Gigaclear aims to provide 300,000 fibre to the home (FTTH) connections by 2021.In doing so, it will help to revolutionise the UK's connectivity landscape.

The company's efforts have attracted interest from a number of high profile investors, with Infracapital making a £270m bid for the company earlier this year.

