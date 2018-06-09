Ooredoo launches 5G home broadband devices in Qatar

Ooredoo has launched its 5G home broadband devices, to a select group of customers in Qatar. The devices are capable of operating on 4G and 5G networks and can achieve download speeds of up to 2Gb per second…

“Ooredoo is ecstatic to announce that last night, we became the first in the world to have a live commercial 5G home broadband device. This is another amazing world-first milestone for Ooredoo and Qatar and demonstrates that we are on track to offering 5G mega speeds for everyone in the very near future. I look forward to seeing how this technology will benefit all sectors in Qatar, from businesses, to education and beyond,” said Waleed Al Sayed, Ooredoo’s chief executive officer.

Ooredoo has announced that there are currently "only a few 5G home broadband devices in the world" but that it intends to rollout the devices across Qatar in the very near future. Demand for 5G in Qatar and across the Middle East is being fuelled by growth in UHD TV streaming services and online gaming.

Qatar has seen exponential growth in its average monthly data consumption per capita, with the figure increasing at a compound annual growth rate of around 20 per cent.