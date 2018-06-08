Movistar Argentina selects Ericsson for RAN network upgrade

Movistar Argentina has selected Ericsson to help it transform its Radio Access Network over the next 3 years, as the South American operator begins its preparations for the launch of 5G in the country…

Movistar Argentina has selected Ericsson to help it transform its Radio Access Network over the next 3 years, as the South American operator begins its preparations for the launch of 5G in the country.

“We are strengthening our strategic partnership with Ericsson by having end-customer experience and satisfaction as the most important common goals. We are focusing on expanding and enhancing our mobile network for people in Argentina,” said Federico Rava, executive president of Movistar Argentina.

The project will lay the groundwork for Movistar Argentina to launch 5G services in the coming years. It will also offer enhanced efficiency and synergies for its existing mobile services.

“The deal means we will almost double our market share with Telefónica, which is a great vote of confidence and trust in our ability to help them transform as they move towards 5G. As part of this agreement, Ericsson will deploy its latest generation radio network solutions, including full turnkey delivery of products and services for Movistar’s Radio Access Network, to help Movistar Argentina deliver the best experiences and quality to its customers,” said Arun Bansal, senior vice president and head of market area Europe and Latin America, Ericsson.