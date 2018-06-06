China, Japan and S Korea to work together on 5G standardisation

Government officials from China, South Korea and Japan have agreed to collaborate on the international standardisation of 5G networks, in a move that should fast-track the rollout of fifth generation mobile networks in the region…

Korea's minister for science and ICT, Yoo Young-min, Chinese minister for industry and information technology, Miao Wei, and Japanese minister for internal affairs and communications, Seiko Noda, also agreed to cut international roaming fees between the three countries and agreed to work together on connectivity projects for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“I hope that companies from the three countries will find new business opportunities through exchanges, and lead development of technologies for innovation in the economy and society,” said Korean ICT minister Yoo Young-min.

The Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of 5G research and development and is widely tipped to become the first region in the world to rollout fully commercialised 5G services.

