CityFibre and MLL Telecom rollout FTTH services in Scotland

Businesses in the Scottish city of Stirling can now experience gigabit broadband, thanks to the extension of CityFibre's full fibre network and the launch of new business services from MLL Telecom.

Stirling has been selected as one of the 12 UK cities to benefit from CityFibre's project with Vodafone, that aims to bring one million FTTH connections to the UK, by 2020.

The latest announcement by CityFibre and MLL Telecom will see MLL's business offering, FibreConnect, being rolled out to local businesses.

“Stirling is a city with big ambitions and its 3000-strong business community is no different. We are excited to be a driving force in aiding the city’s entrepreneurial business growth. Our ultrafast FibreConnect services will give local businesses the much-needed connectivity speeds to boost productivity and create new jobs that will ultimately benefit the entire community,” said Jeremy Wastie, head of new business in the public sector at MLL Telecom.

As part of Stirling's NGN upgrade, CityFibre has installed 24km of full fibre cabling, which now connects most of the city's public-sector buildings.

“Full fibre is the gold standard in digital connectivity and a ‘must have’ foundation for growth and development in the digital age. This makes it an especially vital asset for thriving cities like Stirling, which is ambitious to become a hotbed for digital innovation, new start-ups and business growth," said James McClafferty, head of regional development at CityFibre.

“By giving businesses access to the same ultrafast speeds, unlimited bandwidth and unbeatable reliability as their public sector colleagues, the city will have the foundation it needs to become one of the best connected in Europe. And, now that residents are also set to benefit, this historic city will soon be light years ahead of so many others twice its size across the world,” he added.