EE to launch 5G trial network in October 2018

EE will switch on the UK's first live 5G trial network in London, this October, according to the company's CEO, Marc Allera. The move will mark the first time that domestic and business customers in the UK will be able to access the power of 5G…

EE will switch on the UK's first live 5G trial network in London, this October, according to the company's CEO, Marc Allera.

The move will mark the first time that domestic and business customers in the UK will be able to access the power of 5G.

“This live trial is a big step forward in making the benefits of 5G a reality for our customers, and in making sure that the UK is at the front of the pack for 5G technology. We’re focusing our resource and experience across EE and BT to ensure that we continue to lead the UK market with a mobile network that keeps giving our customers the best speeds and the best coverage. 5G is a fundamental part of our work to build a converged, smart network that keeps our customers connected to the things that matter most,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business.

BT has committed to launching a fully commercialised 5G network in the UK, before the end of Q4 2019 – significantly sooner than many of its European neighbours. The early rollout of 5G is a key step in the UK government's pledge to kick start the evolution of the country's digital economy.

"We want the UK to be a global leader in 5G as part of our ambition to create a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone. Together with the Government's own test beds and trials programme, industry initiatives like this will help deliver the benefits of this new revolutionary technology to businesses and consumers across the UK," said the UK's minister for digital, Margot James.

As part of the trial, EE will switch on 10 sites around London's Tech City. As part of the launch, 5 small businesses and 5 homes will win the chance to get connected to the prototype 5G network. The live trials will seek to showcase the high speed and ultra-low latency of the mobile networks of the future.