Singapore, Sweden and Australia hailed as pioneers of progress

Singapore, Sweden and Australia have been identified as pioneers of technological progress, in a new industry report.

The report, published by The Economist Intelligence Unit, scores and ranks nations in their readiness for, and fast adoption of, new technologies, paying particular attention to their ability to react to disruptive technologies.

"Technological change is inescapable, and how well-prepared governments, businesses and individuals are for disruption is increasingly important. The US will climb sharply in our ranking in the coming years as internet access improves, and will remain the world leader for innovation clusters and new patents. Meanwhile the UK's position will decline, reflecting comparatively low R&D spending—a key contributor to productivity growth—and inadequate investment in cyber-security," said Emily Mansfield, country forecast director at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Singapore, Sweden and Australia scored 9.71875 out of a maximum of 10 marks, in a three-way tie for first place. The report considers access to the internet, digital economy infrastructure and openness to innovation as key criteria in its scoring.

In contrast, the Southwestern African nation of Angola came last, scoring just 1.5625 out of 10.

The UK was ranked in joint 20th place, along with Israel, with both nations scoring 8.59375 out of 10 for their digital outlook from 2018-2022. Interestingly, The UK's score in this version of the report was exactly the same as in a previous edition (2013-2017), however, that score was good enough for joint 11th place.

